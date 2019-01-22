3AW
Police search for 15-20 youths after supermarket run through in Melbourne’s west

3 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE

As many as 20 youths are on the run after stealing a number of items from Coles in Taylors Hill this morning.

First heard on 3AW Breakfast this morning, police later confirmed the details.

“Officers responded to a report of 15-20 youths entering a store on Gourlay Road Taylors Hill,” Ross said.

“We’re told by a listener it was a Coles supermarket.

“It sounds like an old fashioned run through doesn’t it?”

Police say the youths stole a number of items.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made.

