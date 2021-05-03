3AW
Police search for answers after man stabbed in Box Hill South car park

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Police search for answers after man stabbed in Box Hill South car park

Police are searching for answers after a man presented at Box Hill hospital with several stab wounds last night.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed in the car park of a business on Middleborough Road at about 9pm last night.

The 18-year-old victim is thought to have sustained the injury following an altercation with a group of men.

A crime scene has been established.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ross and Russel
News
