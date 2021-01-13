Police search for answers after Taylors Lakes grassfire declared suspicious

Image (background): 9News

A grassfire that forced the evacuation of homes in Melbourne’s north-west on Monday night has been deemed suspicious.

About 40 people were evacuated from their homes at Taylors Lakes on Monday night as the blaze threatened to encroach.

No homes were lost in the blaze, which started behind Rowell Place, but fences and sheds were damaged.

Investigators have released images of a man on a bicycle who is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au