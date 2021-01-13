3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police search for answers after..

Police search for answers after Taylors Lakes grassfire declared suspicious

3 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Police search for answers after Taylors Lakes grassfire declared suspicious

Image (background): 9News

A grassfire that forced the evacuation of homes in Melbourne’s north-west on Monday night has been deemed suspicious.

About 40 people were evacuated from their homes at Taylors Lakes on Monday night as the blaze threatened to encroach.

No homes were lost in the blaze, which started behind Rowell Place, but fences and sheds were damaged.

Investigators have released images of a man on a bicycle who is wanted for questioning.

Image: The cyclist police would like to speak to.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332