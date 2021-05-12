Police search for man who lit train fire in brazen daylight arson attack

Police have released footage of a brazen arsonist setting fire to seats on a Melbourne train.

Investigators have been told a man boarded a carriage on platform three at Laverton Station at about 11.10am on March 16.

Once on board he poured accelerant on the seat, lit it, and got off the train.

He then boarded a Werribee-bound train, alighting at Williams Landing.

The fire caused damage to the seat and floor of the train, forcing it to be removed from service for repairs.

