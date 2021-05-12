3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police search for man who lit train fire in brazen daylight arson attack

8 hours ago
see the video
Article image for Police search for man who lit train fire in brazen daylight arson attack

Police have released footage of a brazen arsonist setting fire to seats on a Melbourne train.

Investigators have been told a man boarded a carriage on platform three at Laverton Station at about 11.10am on March 16.

Once on board he poured accelerant on the seat, lit it, and got off the train.

He then boarded a Werribee-bound train, alighting at Williams Landing.

The fire caused damage to the seat and floor of the train, forcing it to be removed from service for repairs.

Press PLAY below to see footage of the brazen arson attack

Press PLAY below for more details from Victoria Police

see the video
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332