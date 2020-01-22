Police search for man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Bourke Street pharmacy

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a CBD pharmacy last week.

The predator allegedly followed a woman into the Bourke Street business at about 4.30pm on January 15.

He followed her down an aisle, and when she stopped to let him pass, he sexually assaulted her.

The woman alerted a security guard and the attacker fled.

Police are calling for public assistance to find the man, have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au