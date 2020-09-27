Police search for man who spat in a bus driver’s face and tried to punch him

Police are calling for public assistance to find a man who allegedly spat in a bus driver’s face, verbally abused him and tried to punch him at East Melbourne.

The man was aboard the 246 bus from Elsternwick to Clifton Hill, which was travelling on Punt Road when the incident occurred at about 8.30am on Tuesday, August 25.

The passenger approached the driver and verbally abused him, before allegedly spitting in his face three times.

He then tried to punch the driver around the protective screen.

The bus driver stopped near the corner of Wellington Parade and Hoddle Street and ordered the man to get off the bus.

The offender ran off towards West Richmond Station.

Investigators have released images of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information on the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au