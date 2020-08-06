Police search for man after disgusting Doncaster shopping centre assault

Police are searching for a man who allegedly spat in a woman’s face at a Doncaster shopping centre last month.

Investigators believe the man, who entered Westfield Doncaster at about 10.30am on July 22, approached a female worker who was taking out the rubbish.

The man then allegedly spat in her face.

He fled the shopping centre on foot and walked towards Williamsons Road.

Police are investigating whether the same man was involved in another spitting incident at a Malvern East shopping centre on March 20.

The man police want to speak to is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged 40 to 50 years old and has a bald head.

He was wearing a black coat, dark shirt, jeans and black sunglasses at the time.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au