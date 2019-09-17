Police seek help to find missing 10-year-old Bendigo schoolboy

The family of a Bendigo schoolboy is pleading for help to find the missing 10-year-old after he failed to return home last night.

Kaydin Mooney was last seen leaving his Kangaroo Flat home at 3.30pm yesterday.

Police believe he may be in Bendigo or the nearby area, but his exact location is unknown.

There is no indication he is with anyone else.

Anyone who has seen Kaydin, or knows where he might be, is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.