3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police seek help to find missing 10-year-old Bendigo schoolboy

1 hour ago
3AW News

The family of a Bendigo schoolboy is pleading for help to find the missing 10-year-old after he failed to return home last night.

Kaydin Mooney was last seen leaving his Kangaroo Flat home at 3.30pm yesterday.

Police believe he may be in Bendigo or the nearby area, but his exact location is unknown.

There is no indication he is with anyone else.

Anyone who has seen Kaydin, or knows where he might be, is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332