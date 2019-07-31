The strange circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a Melbourne man near the ski fields

Police fear for the wellbeing of a man missing near the ski fields, after his car was found with the keys in the ignition and his mobile phone inside.

Sandhurst man Conrad Whitlock was last seen at his home in White Water Court at around 11.30pm on Monday.

Yesterday, his white BMW was found on Mount Buller Road, near the ski fields.

His keys and mobile phone were found inside the vehicle.

The 72-year-old’s family say he is not known to frequent the ski fields.

Conrad is 170cm tall, with a slim build and grey hair.

An active police search is underway in the area near where his vehicle was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Benalla Police Station on 5760 0200.