Police searching for man missing at Blairgowrie back beach

Emergency services are searching for a 53-year-old man missing in waters near the Blairgowrie back beach.

The man is believed to have been crab fishing with a friend near Bridgewater Bay when the pair were swept off a rock and into the water at about 8pm last night.

His friend made it safely back to shore where she contacted police.

Police and Coast Guard volunteers combed the surrounding beach and water last night.

The search has resumed this morning with assistance from the Water Police, Air Wing and Search and Rescue.