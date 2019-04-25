3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police searching for man missing..

Police searching for man missing at Blairgowrie back beach

2 hours ago
3aw news

Emergency services are searching for a 53-year-old man missing in waters near the Blairgowrie back beach.

The man is believed to have been crab fishing with a friend near Bridgewater Bay when the pair were swept off a rock and into the water at about 8pm last night.

His friend made it safely back to shore where she contacted police.

Police and Coast Guard volunteers combed the surrounding beach and water last night.

The search has resumed this morning with assistance from the Water Police, Air Wing and Search and Rescue.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332