Police searching for truck driver involved in Glenroy collision

Police are searching for the driver of a white truck which is believed to have been involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Pascoe Vale Road in Glenroy this morning.

It is alleged the white truck collided with a silver Ford Falcon at around 6.20am.

The Ford was forced into oncoming traffic, causing another collision with a black Nissan Navara ute which was driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his thirties, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck fled the scene shortly after the accident.

The truck has been described as white with a chrome front grill and a tipper body, which has a dark load cover and red writing on the side. It was towing a white trailer with a red load cover.

Pascoe Vale Road remains closed in both directions between the Western Ring Road and Glenroy Road.

Anyone with relevant information, or dash cam footage of the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.