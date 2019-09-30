Police shoot driver of stolen truck following multi-suburb pursuit

A driver has been shot by police after an allegedly stolen tow truck was chased by police through multiple suburbs.

3AW Drive was flooded with calls about the incident on Monday afternoon.

Victoria Police have since confirmed they’d arrested a man following a pursuit of a stolen tow truck that started on Grange Road in South Morang about 4pm.

The vehicle was followed through multiple suburbs before crashing in Wright Street in Sunshine about 5pm.

The male driver was shot by police and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Josh, who owns the truck, said it was taken from their Craigieburn business at 6.23am on Friday morning.

He said he and his father were alerted to the truck being in South Morang on Monday.

“He wasn’t scared,” Josh said of the driver.

“He did not want to stop.

“He rammed a couple of cars, we found him at South Morang and were chasing him, and he rammed a couple of cars there.

“He gave the cops the finger and kept going.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive