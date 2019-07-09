Police shoot in dramatic Sunshine car ramming

Police have opened fire during an alleged ramming at Sunshine.

The dramatic series of events unfolded about 5.30pm yesterday when a white ute was allegedly used to ram a police vehicle on Derby Road.

Police claim the driver then careered at an officer, who reached for his gun and opened fire.

The ute then stopped and the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

No one was injured.

A Keilor Downs man, 31, will today face court on a number of charges including reckless conduct endangering life.

Police union boss Wayne Gatt has called for “strong message” to from the legal system.

“Their lives were threatened on this occasion (and) they’ve responded appropriately,” he told 3AW of the officers involved.

“It’s very important the courts send a very strong message when these incidents occur.”