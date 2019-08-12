Three arrested following police shooting and car ramming in Sunbury

Police are investigating following a shooting and ramming in Sunbury this morning.

Police were patrolling in Horne Street when shots were fired at their vehicle.

The police drove to a nearby McDonalds where they sought shelter inside.

While the officers were in the restaurant the shooter returned and fired further shots at the police car.

The police vehicle was then rammed by a silver sedan, which sped from the scene.

Several police units attended the area to search for the vehicle, and safely escorted employees and police from the McDonalds.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man of no fixed address, and two Sunbury men, aged 26 and 18, at an address in Phillip Drive, Sunbury.

Authorities are not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more details.