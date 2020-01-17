Police shut down foreign pick-pocketing ring targeting Melburnians

Police have shut down an alleged pick-pocketing ring operating on trains, trams and shopping precincts in the Melbourne CBD.

Five men and two women have been charged in relation to a series of thefts on unsuspecting public transport users and shoppers at the Queen Victoria Market during the past two months.

All of those charged are from India or Sri Lanka, and were arrested in Melbourne’s west.

Police say they believe the group timed their theft-spree to coincide with the peak summer tourism period in the city.

Sergeant Chris O’Brien warned petty criminals that police won’t tolerate them preying on innocent Melburnians.

“Rest assured Victoria Police takes this type of offending seriously, and our message to anyone out there looking to prey on those going about their everyday business is that you will be arrested and held to account,” he said in a statement.