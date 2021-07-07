Police spend the night in hospital after car flips in dramatic Dandenong crash

Two police have spent the night in hospital after a divvy van flipped in a dramatic collision at Dandenong.

The police car collided with another vehicle on the corner of Walker and Thomas streets at about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Two police officers were in the car. Both received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 50-year-old Dandenong North man, was not injured in the smash.

He is assisting police.

The exact circumstances of the collision are yet to be determined.