3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police spend the night in hospital after car flips in dramatic Dandenong crash

6 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Police spend the night in hospital after car flips in dramatic Dandenong crash

Two police have spent the night in hospital after a divvy van flipped in a dramatic collision at Dandenong.

The police car collided with another vehicle on the corner of Walker and Thomas streets at about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Two police officers were in the car. Both received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 50-year-old Dandenong North man, was not injured in the smash.

He is assisting police.

The exact circumstances of the collision are yet to be determined.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332