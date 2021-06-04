3AW
Police station in Melbourne’s south-east targeted repeatedly by vandals

4 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
A police station in Melbourne’s south-east has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

Rocks were thrown into the carpark of the compound on several occasions in April and May.

3AW Breakfast understands a number of police vehicles, as well as police officers’ private vehicles, were damaged in the incidents.

Police say the attacks occurred between April 22 and May 29.

No one was injured in the vandal attacks.

The offenders remain at large.

News
