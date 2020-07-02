Police station in Melbourne’s west closed after COVID-19 case

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A police station in Melbourne’s west was closed temporarily after a police officer returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Werribee Police Station shut yesterday and reopened early this morning after undergoing deep cleaning.

It comes as a police officer tested positive to coronavirus after feeling unwell while on planned leave.

The officer had not been at work since June 21.

Six Victoria Police officers who have had contact with the infected officer during the past 14 days will go into self-isolation and be tested as a precaution.

Enquiries are being made to determine whether any members of the public had contact with the officer while they were contagious and may need to be tested.

