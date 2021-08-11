Police swarm CBD and arrest more than 70 anti-lockdown protesters

Police arrested 73 people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne’s CBD last night.

Officers swarmed the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets in anticipation of the rally, which was organised after the announcement of a seven-day lockdown extension.

Dozens of protesters tried to converge on the intersection, shouting cries of freedom, at about 7pm.

The protesters were forced back to Flinders Street Station before eventually dispersing.

Despite the small turnout, police fined 73 people for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

