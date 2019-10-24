Police swarm on controversial drug injecting facility as robber runs through Richmond

A man on the run from two attempted robberies has allegedly tried to hide in the North Richmond injecting facility.

Witness John told 3AW Mornings the man first targeted a local butchers shop before going to a nearby home.

“He was confronted by the owner, who chased him, and police arrived and I saw them enter the injecting room,” he explained.

West Richmond Primary School has denied claims it was placed into lockdown.

