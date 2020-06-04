3AW
Two men arrested in dramatic fashion as police swarm on major intersection

1 hour ago
3aw news

Two men have been arrested in dramatic fashion at the corner of Nicholson Street and Johnson Street.

3AW Afternoons was alerted to a heavy police presence at Carlton by caller Anthony on Thursday afternoon.

Victoria Police confirmed they’d arrested two males in relation to a series of alleged commercial burglaries and two police car rammings.

The arrests had a significant impact on traffic and trams in the area.

Click PLAY below to watch the dramatic arrest

3aw news
News
