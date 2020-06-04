Two men arrested in dramatic fashion as police swarm on major intersection
Two men have been arrested in dramatic fashion at the corner of Nicholson Street and Johnson Street.
3AW Afternoons was alerted to a heavy police presence at Carlton by caller Anthony on Thursday afternoon.
Victoria Police confirmed they’d arrested two males in relation to a series of alleged commercial burglaries and two police car rammings.
The arrests had a significant impact on traffic and trams in the area.
Click PLAY below to watch the dramatic arrest
Listener Anthony captured the dramatic arrest on camera.
