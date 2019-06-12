Two men shot by police in Victoria’s north east

Two men have been shot by police in Victoria’s north east.

3AW Drive was alerted to a major police presence at a service station at Barnawartha on Wednesday.

Victoria Police said the shooting occurred after an attempted vehicle intercept on Old Barnawartha Road, near Richardsons Bend Camping Ground, about 3pm.

Both men have sustained serious injuries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being established.

There is no threat to the community.