3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two men shot by police in Victoria’s north east

8 hours ago
3aw drive
Word On The Street

Two men have been shot by police in Victoria’s north east.

3AW Drive was alerted to a major police presence at a service station at Barnawartha on Wednesday.

Victoria Police said the shooting occurred after an attempted vehicle intercept on Old Barnawartha Road, near Richardsons Bend Camping Ground, about 3pm.

Both men have sustained serious injuries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being established.

There is no threat to the community.

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332