Police swoop in Melbourne-wide raids over Rasimi murder investigation

Heavily-armed police have carried out a series of pre-dawn raids at several locations in Melbourne’s south-east as part of a murder investigation.

Eight properties were swooped upon at Hampton Park, Hallam, Dandenong, Endeavour Hills, Seaford and Narre Warren South, as well as Deer Park in the Melbourne’s west about 5am.

The raids are part of the investigation into the murder of underworld figure Mitat Rasimi.

Mr Rasimi, 52, was shot dead in his car, which ended up smashed into a pole near his Dandenong home in March.

Two men, aged 26 and 25, from Hallam and Hampton Park are in custody as a result of this morning’s raids.

The raids were carried out by officers from the special operations group, as well as detectives from the anti-bikie taskforce, homicide squad and dog squad.

Federal police also attended the scene.