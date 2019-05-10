Police taser ‘erratic’ man in CBD

Police have tasered a man following an incident on Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD.

The Critical Incident Reponse Team came across the man acting erratically on Friday morning.

The man allegedly punched one police officer in the face as he attempted to speak to him.

“This man looked to be in a psychosis, he was threatening people,” Pat Mitchell, 3AW Police Reporter told Tony Jones after attending the scene.

The man was tasered before being taken into custody.

Dave, who witnessed the incident spoke with 3AW Mornings.

“He got into a bit of a scuffle with one copper, and they tasered him,” Dave told Tony Jones.

“He’s been zip-tied and they are just waiting for someone to come pick him up.”

Victoria Police say the man has been taken to hospital for assessment while the police offer was not injured.