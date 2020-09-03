Police tighten drug driver laws

Drivers caught with drugs in their system will now be taken off the roads immediately and cop a $495 fine.

Previously, first time drug drivers would be free to drive as soon as four hours after a positive roadside drug test until receiving penalty notices in the mail.

Police could only take them off the road immediately if they believed the driver was impaired.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy says now they’ll be off the roads for between 12 to 24 hours and notice of licence suspensions will arrive a lot sooner.

