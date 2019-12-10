Police to take industrial action ‘as soon as this week’ as pay dispute reaches tipping point

Victoria Police officers will begin taking industrial action as soon as this week as its pay dispute with the state government reaches tipping point.

With the government refusing to budge on its offer of two per cent, Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell members have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of taking protected industrial action.

At this stage, it would include, but not limited to, police writing messages on their vehicles.

“This is not a fight we wanted,” Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell.

