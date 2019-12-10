3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police to take industrial action ‘..

Police to take industrial action ‘as soon as this week’ as pay dispute reaches tipping point

6 hours ago
3aw mornings

Victoria Police officers will begin taking industrial action as soon as this week as its pay dispute with the state government reaches tipping point.

With the government refusing to budge on its offer of two per cent, Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell members have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of taking protected industrial action.

At this stage, it would include, but not limited to, police writing messages on their vehicles.

“This is not a fight we wanted,” Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.