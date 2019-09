Detectives have uncovered a massive cannabis crop at a Chelsea Heights home.

Police swooped on properties at Chelsea Heights and Carrum Downs during early morning raids.

A hydroponic set up with more than 100 mature cannabis plants were found at a home in Jennison Street at Chelsea Heights.

At the same time, a large sum of cash was seized from a home on McCormicks Road at Carrum Downs, where a 30-year-old man was arrested.