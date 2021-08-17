3AW
Police union boss hits out at playground patrols

43 mins ago
3AW News
Playground closed

The police union has hit out at some of Melbourne’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions saying officers didn’t join the force to patrol playgrounds, skateparks and basketball courts.

Police Association Secretary Wayne Gatt has written an opinion piece in the Herald Sun today, taking a swipe at the decision to reintroduce a curfew and have police monitor playgrounds.

“Police are now tasked with enforcing a curfew that no one has welcomed, and to prevent families from going to playgrounds that bring them joy,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said police don’t have a choice.

“The CHO sets the guidelines, we enforce them,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says health authorities are “investigating a potential transmission in a playground”.

Last night, Jacana Skatepark was added as a Tier 2 exposure site after a positive case was there for an hour on Saturday.

 

