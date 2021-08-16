3AW
Police union boss responds to reports a curfew is returning

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Police union boss Wayne Gatt says any reintroduction of a curfew in Melbourne will be a decision made by government, and not because it’s been asked for by Victoria Police.

The state government is reportedly considering reintroducing the curfew as COVID-19 numbers fail to drop as hoped.

Mr Gatt told Neil Mitchell he was aware of the reports, but was also awaiting confirmation from government.

“It was contentious the first time around and I’ll be very, very clear – it wasn’t asked for by police last time around and to the best of my knowledge, it hasn’t been asked for by our members this time,” he said.

“If this becomes a decision, it will be a decision of government, on the advice I’ve received.”

Mr Gatt questioned whether police, who already at breaking point, could be used more effectively.

“Our members didn’t really see great value in it (curfew), to be quite honest,” he said.

“If they turn something like that on again, Neil, it will be the police that are asked to enforce it and we are stretched paper thin.”

Press PLAY below to hear Wayne Gatt on 3AW

