Police union boss snaps back at jab from Premier over ‘very large’ increase

The head of the police association has snapped back at suggestions from Daniel Andrews his members are seeking a “very large” pay increase.

Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell his members had been dragged “kicking and screaming” into the wage fight with the government.

They’re threatening strike action as the government refuses to budge on its offer of a two per cent pay increase.

The association wants four.

Speaking at the weekend, the Premier said the budget couldn’t support “very large wage increases”.

His salary recently rose 11.8 per cent.

“I don’t see it as a large increase, certainly not in the context of other increases within government,” Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell.

“I think that’s a reality that our members struggle with.”

The current deal with the police association ends this Saturday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings