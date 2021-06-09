3AW
Police union calls for priority access to COVID-19 vaccine

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
There are concerns police, including those about to work in hotel quarantine, aren’t being prioritised in the vaccine rollout.

From today, paramedics get priority access at Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccination hubs.

But Police Association Secretary Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell police weren’t being afforded the same luxury, despite also working in high risk settings.

“There’s been a change in direction from health that says members in hotel quarantine have to have the vaccine 14 days prior … what that decision has done has pushed police into the queue and in many cases right to the back of it,” he explained.

He said it was both concerning and frustrating.

Press PLAY below to hear Wayne Gatt express his concern

Neil Mitchell
News
