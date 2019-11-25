Police union ramps up pay rise pressure on state government

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Victoria’s police union has stepped up pressure on the state government this morning.

James Tahlia, 3AW State political reporter, confirmed a mobile billboard bemoaning the lack of progress on pay negotiations has been doing laps of the CBD this morning.

“The billboard is about to circulate parliament house as it’s the final parliamentary sitting of the year,” said Mr Tahlia.

“It says in effect that police are fighting for their lives, they shouldn’t have to fight for their pay as well.”

The current four-year pay deal expires on Saturday, with union members set to vote on industrial action if they don’t get a better offer.

If members vote in favour of the industrial action it could be gin as early as next week.

So far the government hasn’t budged on its two per cent cap on annual wage rises.

Police are calling for a four per cent annual pay rise.

Click PLAY below to hear more from 3AW’s James Tahlia