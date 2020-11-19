3AW
Police union responds to Bourke Street inquest findings

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Police union boss Wayne Gatt says he’s “almost certain” officers would act with “more confidence” and a “greater degree of force” if faced with the 2017 Bourke Street incident again.

It comes after a coroner found “systemic deficiencies” allowed driver James Gargasoulas to kill six victims and injure dozens of others along Bourke Street.

Speaking on 3AW Drive in response to the findings, Mr Gatt told Tom Elliott new protocols that had since been put in place would have likely “elicited a different response” from members.

“But you can never say with certainty,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

