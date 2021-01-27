3AW
Police union says it’s time to bring officers home from border checkpoints

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Police union says it’s time to bring officers home from border checkpoints

The Victoria Police union says it’s time to drastically cut the number of police working at border checkpoints with NSW.

Some 850 members are dedicated to the operation, which was implemented after Victoria shut the border to NSW due to concerns about COVID-19.

Secretary of the Police Association, Wayne Gatt, said with coronavirus transmission down in the community, the officers could be better used fighting crime.

“There is pretty limited value, if any, in them remaining up there at this point in time,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think what you can do is be flexible and respond and adjust accordingly.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW 

(Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

