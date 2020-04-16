3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police union says officers in botched Fitzroy raid ‘vindicated’ by IBAC finding

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The police union wants an end to the “blood sport” of attacking its members without knowing the facts after the corruption watchdog cleared the actions of police during a botched raid on the home of an innocent man.

Nik Dimopolous was left with a severely broken arm after police arrested him above a Fitzroy bookstore.

IBAC has now cleared the actions of the police, finding the officers had “reasonable grounds” to enter the building and make the arrest.

But it also found the man’s human rights were violated for failing to tell him why he was being arrested.

Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt says his members were wrongly judged by many in the community.

“They (IBAC) today handed down a finding that vindicates those officers’ actions,” he told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty Images

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.