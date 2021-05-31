Police vent frustration after being bitten and spat-on during anti-lockdown protests

Police admit they’re frustrated after they again clashed with anti-lockdown protesters at the weekend.

More than a dozen people were arrested during a rally which saw police bitten and spat-on in Melbourne.

Commander Mark Galliott from the North West Metro region said 55 infringement notices were handed out.

Another five arrests were made during an attempted religious gathering at Narre Warren on Sunday.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating for us,” he said.

Commander Galliott said a number of police were recalled from holidays due to the overwhelming demand for staff.

Picture by Getty iStock