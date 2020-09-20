3AW
Police using CCTV to track down protesters involved in bizarre Chadstone flash mob

8 hours ago
3AW News

Police will review CCTV and social media posts to identify protesters involved in a cringe-worth performance at Chadstone Shopping Centre yesterday.

A small group of demonstrators gathered at the shopping centre to sing John Farnham’s ‘You’re the Voice’ before dispersing when police arrived.

A second protest, which was planned for Footscray Market, was called off.

Police made two arrests and issued six fines to protesters, and will use footage from the protest to identify more demonstrators involved.

Officers have again expressed their frustration after spending a third consecutive weekend dealing with anti-lockdown protests.

(Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty)

