Police warn Melburnians about Stage 4 exercise restriction many are unaware of

Police are warning Melburnians they risk being fined if they drive anywhere to exercise, even if it’s within five kilometres of home.

The warning has been issued on social media.

The Eyewatch Port Phillip Police Facebook page clarified that driving to exercise spots, such as parks or the beach, is not permitted under Stage 4 restrictions, after noting many in the community were unaware of the rule.

Exemptions only apply where it is not reasonably practicable to exercise without driving somewhere, such as mobility difficulties or safety reasons.

In the Facebook post, police say while they understand that some people are unhappy, it’s their job to enforce the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Those caught flouting the rule face $1652 on-the-spot fines.

Some fines have already been issued to people driving to exercise spots and police will continue patrols of popular exercise locations.