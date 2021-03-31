Police warn the Surf Coast is becoming the ‘new Bali’

Police are warning the Surf Coast is becoming the new ‘Bali’ as more Victorians flock to the region for booze-fuelled parties.

It’s seen an accommodation shortage, with more Melburnians using their holiday houses for getaways.

Richard Riordan, the member for Polwarth, warns there isn’t enough police to respond to call outs.

“If the government is going to support these regional communities, they’ve got to have the police,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Picture by Getty iStock