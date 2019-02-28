Policy quirk comes under scrutiny as state school students swelter with no air-con

As Victoria swelters through a hot spell, state school students are having to put up with no air-conditioning.

The Age reports one boy from Brunswick South West Primary had to be taken to hospital as he struggled to cope in the heat.

Other students have complained of headaches and nose bleeds.

The Education Department’s air-conditioning policy states that only public schools north of the Great Dividing Range, special schools and portable classrooms are provided with cooling.

All other state schools must fund their own air-conditioning.