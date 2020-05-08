3AW
Political ‘concern’ with Victoria’s commitment to strict COVID-19 lockdown

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The federal government is reportedly “concerned” with Victoria’s commitment to a strict COVID-19 lockdown policy.

It comes after the Prime Minister unveiled a three-step plan for lifting restrictions on Friday.

Daniel Andrews announced a short time later that nothing would change in Victoria until at least next week.

Tom Elliott said he found it strange the Premier was a leading player in the national cabinet, yet had not immediately followed its recommendations.

National political editor Michael Pachi said Victoria’s tough approach was certainly proving to be divisive, politically.

“There’s no doubt that I think, privately, the federal government would be concerned with the way Victoria is handling this issue,” he said.

“They’re not saying too many things, publicly, because obviously the Prime Minister wants this national cabinet process to work.”

PIC: Getty Images

