‘Political constraints’ have made bushfires worse, says East Gippsland timber harvester

“Political constraints” have exacerbated the fierceness of fires in East Gippsland, according to a local forest harvester.

Warren Fenner, from W&J Fenner Logging, has been working around the clock with The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning clearing roads and removing hazardous trees around Cann River.

He said there was still plenty of bush left to burn in the area, despite bushfires already ravaging large chunks of East Gippsland.

Dangerous conditions are again forecast in the area over the coming days.

Mr Fenner told 3AW Drive not enough had been done to clear undergrowth and dangerous fuel.

“It all comes down to forest management,” he said.

“Whether you want to burn it, or mechanically put fire breaks around the place.

“This little leafy green feeling that people want to push … this is what we finish up with.”

