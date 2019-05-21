Political editor predicts whitewash in Labor leadership ballot

The Labor leadership battle is shaping as a battle between two, but Macquarie Media’s National Political Editor is expecting a whitewash.

“I’m not sure why he is putting up his hand for the leadership,” Michael Pachi told Tom Elliott when asked to rate Chris Bowen’s chances of replacing Bill Shorten.

“You’d think Anthony Albanese has got the profile and would win that ballot easily over Chris Bowen, who is tainted over some of these policies on negative and franking credits.”

