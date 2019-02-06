Political pest: Clive Palmer’s massive ad spend to annoy the heck out of you

We’ve seen or heard the ads, or maybe received a text message from the man himself, and we’ve had it up to HERE with Clive Palmer.

So how much is this campaign of bombardment actually costing Clive?

After receiving consistent calls on the topic, Ross and John asked Aaron Rigby, Director of Ad Intel at Nielsen just how big the spend is.

“The spend has been quite significant,” Mr Rigby said.

“As of yesterday, we’ve measured across TV, press and a selection of radio channels, an estimated total of $10.6 million since September last year.

“Most of that happened last month so it’s been a very big start to the year for Clive, given the other parties haven’t really been active, it’s pretty much a one man race at the moment.”

“And it’s ongoing!” Ross said.