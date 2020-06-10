Politician calls on parliament to ban ‘social casinos’ in Australia
Social casinos should be banned in Australia, says Andrew Wilkie.
The independent MP told Tom Elliott the online gambling websites were becoming a “real problem” and currently escaped legislation.
“They basically replicate casino games,” he explained.
“Online casinos are banned in Australia.
“These are not banned and it’s because they don’t pay out money.”
Tom Elliott couldn’t understand why people would play gambling games where they couldn’t actually win any money.
“It attracts kids and people who haven’t gambled before,” Mr Wilkie explained.
