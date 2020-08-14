3AW
Politician ditches support for Collingwood over Heretier Lumumba situation

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

A prominent Indigenous politician has “denounced” her 40-year support for Collingwood over the club’s issues with Heretier Lumumba and “racist culture” at the club.

And Lidia Thorpe says she’s not the only one.

“I think Collingwood Football Club have lost a lot of supporters over how they’re handling the situation,” she said.

“They’ve behaved poorly.”

Click PLAY below to hear her speak with Neil Mitchell

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
