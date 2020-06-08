3AW
131332
Politician won’t self-isolate after attending CBD rally

6 hours ago
3aw mornings

A politician who attended the big weekend protest rally in the city says he is not a public risk and will take his seat in parliament next week, ignoring calls to self isolate.

President of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Tony Bartone, says it’s crucial anyone who attended self isolates for the next two weeks.

Liberal Democrat MP David Limbrick told Tony Jones there’s been no official advice to isolate – and he can be trusted to do the right thing.

While he didn’t agree with the timing of the protest, Mr Limbrick said it was his duty as an elected member of parliament to attend the rally to understand the issue.

“It was a very peaceful protest,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

