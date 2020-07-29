Politicians push for border closure to be extended in South Australia and NSW

There are calls for Victoria’s border to be extended into South Australia and southern NSW to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

Border communities such as Mildura and Albury-Wodonga are having significant issues as a result of the border closures.

Many people live and work on different sides of the border.

Three state MPs, two from Victoria and one from NSW, have written a joint letter to Scott Morrison asking for help.

One of those spoke with Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

“I understand there has to be a line somewhere, but those lines need to be appropriate,” Independent MP for Mildura, Ali Cupper, said.

(Photo by David Gray/Getty Images)