Neil Mitchell’s hair has grown a lot during lockdown and people are starting to ask him when he’ll get it cut.

After his appearance on Nine News on Tuesday, Neil got a message from reporter Brett McLeod, who liked his long hair.

But he also got a message from TV and radio veteran John Blackman, who says it’s time he got a haircut!

What do you think — should Neil cut his hair or grow it out (like the old photo above)?