Motorists are being asked to give their feedback on the future of one of Melbourne’s most iconic strips of road.

Sydney Road is set to be overhauled between Park St, Brunswick and Bell St, Coburg.

VicRoads has presented five options, all detailed below.

Take a look and have a vote.

3AW Breakfast interview to come…







Option 1A

Option 1B

Option 2

Option 3

Option 4